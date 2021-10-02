Ronald Koeman To Continue As Barca Coach: Joan Laporta Ahead Of Atletico Clash

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has said that Ronald Koeman will not be sacked as the club’s manager, citing that Koeman needs time and confidence from the club, in order to turn things around for Barcelona. Koeman’s position has been questioned heavily, following a poor start to the season by the Camp Nou dugout. Koeman, during the pre-match conference on Friday, ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid on October 2, admitted that he has been hearing rumours about his sacking but hasn’t been told anything yet.

Meanwhile, as reported by Goal, while Barcelona travels to Madrid on October 2, club president Laporta said, “Ronald Koeman will continue as the coach of Barca, he deserves a margin of confidence. Koeman is a cule and a reference point for Barcelona. I have spoken with him and I have drawn my conclusions. I really appreciate that he is leading Barca at a time of difficulty.” Laporta also added that, even though the manager has faced some discouragement in the past few weeks, now that the injured players are recovering, Koeman deserves some time and the club’s confidence to lift his spirits.

We have a good and sincere relationship: Joan Laporta

Koeman’s job at Barca has been under question, because of the prevalent public disagreement between Laporta and the coach in the past. As Koeman said in the press conference on Friday, said that the President visited Camp Nou as Barca practised for their clash against Atletico, but they didn’t have any words. Laporta also spoke about his relationship with Koeman by admitting that they have a good and sincere relationship, and discarded all rumours about any cold relationship. He concluded by saying that they are trying to make things happen together for the better.

Barcelona under the guidance of Ronald Koeman has won three out of six matches in the La Liga season 2021-22, and find themselves at the seventh position in the points table behind Atletico. On the other hand, Barca is yet to find a win in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, as they have lost both their matches to Benfica and Bayern Munich respectively. They face Atletico Madrid on October 3, 12.30 am IST looking for a much-needed win.

(Image: AP)