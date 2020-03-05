The Debate
Ronaldinho And His Brother Have Been Arrested In Paraguay Over Altered Passports: Report

Football News

Ronaldinho and his elder brother Roberto have been arrested in Paraguay due to false passports. The two brothers were visiting the country for a charity event.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ronaldinho

Former Brazil midfielder Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay along with his brother. Ronaldinho and his brother were detained by the police for allegedly entering the country with an altered passport. Officials have already arrested a third man who was also a part of the investigation. Ronaldinho's brother Roberto Assis has claimed that they 'were tricked' by the man arrested. Ronaldinho's passport was seized by the Brazil government due to an environmental fine. Therefore, Ronaldinho's arrival in Paraguay along with Roberto is a crime.

ALSO READ: Mbappé Hat Trick As PSG Routs Lyon To Reach French Cup Final

Ronaldinho cited in Paraguay: Ronaldinho passport issue

The 39-year-old Ronaldinho, who was cited in Paraguay, remained at his hotel along with his brother. However, due to a false Ronaldinho passport, the two have been detained by the police. 

ALSO READ: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Opens Up On Wayne Rooney Facing Former Club Man United In The FA Cup

Ronaldinho cited in Paraguay: Purpose of visit

Ronaldinho arrived in the nation on Wednesday as part of a philanthropic movement. The 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldinho was set to be present at a charity event and publicize his new book before the 'Ronaldinho cited in Paraguay' news caught fire. 

ALSO READ: Controversial Guimaraes Fine Not For Marega Racist Abuse: Portuguese FA

Ronaldinho cited in Paraguay: What next for the two brothers?

Still under investigation for the false Ronaldinho passport, Ronaldinho's brother claimed that they 'were tricked' by a third man with the false passports. The false Ronaldinho passport details and documents were found in their hotel room after a raid. Even then, officials allowed the two to stay at the presidential suite. However, Ronaldinho's brother Roberto and his younger sibling will have to present themselves in front of local authorities at 8 AM tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Real Sociedad Into First Copa Del Rey Final In 32 Years

First Published:
COMMENT
