Ronaldinho, Neymar And Lionel Messi Hooked On To Football-table Tennis Game Called Teqball

The 2019-20 Teqball World Cup was recently held in Hungary. In fact, the hosts went on to win the gold medal in the men’s singles section. However, in the mixed doubles category, it was the Brazilian pair of Teqball world champion Natalia Guitler and Marcos Viera who edged Hungary in a tight final. To top it all off, Guitler went on to play a small match along with none other than Barcelona legend - Ronaldinho.

Teqball gaining popularity all across the globe!

Barcelona legend - Ronaldinho - plays Teqball

The highly entertaining and enjoyable game of 'Teqball' has gained massive popularity in the last two years. Relatively new to the sporting fraternity, teqball was founded in 2015 and is a pretty simple game to follow. In layman's terms, teqball is basically a fast-paced sport which is a combination of football merged with a curved ping pong table. As per the rules, each team is only allowed three touches. In addition to that, they cannot touch the ball with the same body part consecutively. Due to this, the game suddenly adds a whole new dimension of skill and creativity, which is a perfect fit with freestylers. In recent months, the game has been advocated on various social media handles by professional footballers. The likes of Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Neymar are some of the few players to have promoted teqball.

Welsh Teqball players give a shoutout to Real Madrid winger - Gareth Bale

