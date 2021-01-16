Ronaldinho Turns Rapper: Brazil Football Great Plans To Release 8 Songs This Year

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho appears to have turned the page on a dark time of his life in 2020 with reports claiming that the former Barcelona star has raked in over £702,407 since leaving prison about four months ago. The World Cup winner has found a second calling after retiring from professional football in 2018 as he now has plans to conquer the rap world. Reports suggest that Ronaldinho plans to release eight songs in 2021 and he's also grabbed the limelight in a recently-released music video for Tropa do Bruxo's (Warlock's Troop) latest single.

Ronaldinho rap career: Brazil icon steals the show in new music video

Footballing great Ronaldinho has swiftly changed professions following his star-studded career as a footballer. Last year, in March, Ronaldinho and brother Roberto were arrested for entering Paraguay with false passports. The duo spent several months in a Paraguayan jail before they were free to leave the country in August 2020.

Following his release from prison, Ronaldinho has reportedly opened a studio and ventured into music as he recorded a music video with rapper Djonga and Recayd Mob. The video which was posted on Youtube only three weeks ago has already received over 2.6 million views. The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner appeared to be having the time of his life in the music video and also dug out one of his iconic Kangol hats for the occasion.

Ronaldinho's rap group “Warlock's Troop” released another new single on Friday. The video has gained over 275,000 views in less than 18 hours. According to reports from O Globo, Ronaldinho's rap group plans to release a total of eight songs by the end of 2021.

Ronaldinho net worth: How much is the Brazilian football great worth?

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Ronaldinho's net worth is a whopping $90 million. Ronaldinho reportedly owns property in Brazil, Greece, Barcelona, Lake Como and Florida. However, details of Ronaldinho's wealth are still unclear as reports from Brazil in 2020 claimed that he is struggling with his finances.

Ronaldinho played for several top clubs across Europe including Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG. He is a two-time Spanish champion and Champions League winner with Barcelona. Ronaldinho also won the Serie A with AC Milan.

Image Credits - Ronaldinho Instagram