Throwing his weight behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Brazil legend Ronaldo believes that Real Madrid should sign the young gun over Neymar. Attributing it to Mbappe's relatively young age, Ronaldo stated that the Frenchman should be the one if the Los Blancos look to make a 'big investment'. Ronaldo's remarks come just ahead of the Champions League final, where both, Mbappe and Neymar are set to feature, hoping to lay their hands on the silverware this season.

"Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future," Ronaldo was quoted saying. Brazil's Neymar, who is 28 currently, has already won the Champions League once with Barcelona in 2015 while Mbappe, who is 22 at the moment, will look forward to clinching his first Champions League cup tonight.

"As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger," Ronaldo remarked.

PSG-Bayern clash in final

The UEFA Champions League, which seamed uncertain to happen at one point due to the Coronavirus outbreak, is set to end with the final clash between Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint German on Sunday, August 23. The PSG vs Bayern Munich clash at the Estadio da Luz is scheduled for kickoff at 9:00 pm CET (Monday, 12:30 am IST).

Thomas Tuchel's PSG are making their first-ever appearance in the Champions League final and their Qatari owners have publicly claimed that the European Cup is now the holy grail for them following years of underachievement in the competition. On the other hand, Hans Dieter-Flick's Bayern Munich have won 27 out of their last 28 games in all competitions, sealing the domestic double in the process as well. The Germans have amassed an incredible 42 goals with a perfect 10 wins from 10 games in the competition this season.

The competitors tonight have met each other eight times in European competitions with PSG leading. PSG have a better record with five wins over Bayern while the German giants have registered three wins over the French side.

