PSG Vs Bayern Munich Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Champions League Final Preview

The curtains are finally set to close on what has been a memorable European footballing season with the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich on Sunday, August 23. The PSG vs Bayern Munich clash at the Estadio da Luz is scheduled for kickoff at 9:00 pm CET (Monday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction, the PSG vs Bayern Munich H2H record and PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream details for the Champions League 2020 final.

PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction and match preview

Thomas Tuchel's PSG are making their first-ever appearance in the Champions League final and their Qatari owners have publicly claimed that the European Cup is now the holy grail for them following years of underachievement in the competition. The Parisians made light work of their semi-final opponents RB Leipzig as they ran out 3-0 winners in the one-legged fixture. Angel Di Maria ran the show for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring once and providing two assists. Throughout the UCL, the champions of France have lost just once and boast an incredible record of scoring 25 goals while conceding only five. However, they are bound to be tested to the limit when they face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Hans Dieter-Flick's Bayern Munich have won 27 out of their last 28 games in all competitions, sealing the domestic double in the process as well. The Germans have amassed an incredible 42 goals with a perfect 10 wins from 10 games in the competition this season. Bayern registered a 3-0 win in their one-legged semi-final against Lyon with Serge Gnabry scoring twice and none other than Robert Lewandowski adding a third in the second half. Bayern previously dismantled Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals, a demolition job that led to Quique Setien and Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal being axed.

For PSG, Keylor Navas and Idrissa Gueye are still doubts. Bayern Munich will be sweating over the fitness of centre-back Jerome Boateng. Both teams boast incredible attacking firepower but our PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction is that the champions of Germany will win the Champions League.

PSG vs Bayern Munich H2H record

These two teams have met each other eight times in European competitions. PSG have the better H2H record with five wins over Bayern while the German giants have registered three wins over the French side. No games between these two European heavyweights have ended in draws.

Champions League final live stream: PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream

Fans in the UK can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. In India, the Champions League final will be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (Monday, 12:30 am IST). The PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream will be available on SonyLIV.'

Image courtesy: PSG, Robert Lewandowski Instagram