Ronaldo, Messi & Ronaldinho Headline Rio Ferdinand's All-time Champions League XI

Former Manchester United superstar Rio Ferdinand has named his all-time Champions League playing XI during his recent conversation with Joe Sport for BT Sport, ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 semi-finals. UCL is considered to be the epicenter of European football, as the event grabs all headlines and presents the most prestigious silverware on offer. Ferdinand himself won the tournament with United in 2008 and made it to the final on two other occasions.

As reported by Give Me Sport, after naming the rest of the lineup, Ferdinand picked Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to play as the right-winger and said, “This guy, man. Unplayable. You know what he does? He doesn’t play right against you. Everyone’s playing to him, but then it’s about him. Big moments, this guy’s always stepped up, always produced, and I don’t even think I touched him in the game at Wembley”. The footballer turned pundit further added that people don’t forget these types of moments and there are only a few players in the history of the game that create such impact.

'Cristiano’s gonna be my number nine for obvious reasons,' says Rio Ferdinand

Going ahead, Ferdinand named United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his striker and said, “The two best players to ever play the game [referring to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo]. Cristiano’s gonna be my number nine for obvious reasons.” Ronaldo has scored the most no. of goals in the Champion League’s history, as he has scored 140 goals in total while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, excluding the qualifying stages. At the same time, Messi is the second-highest goal scorer with a total of 125 goals to his credit.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand named the Brazilian legend Ronaldinho to play as a left-winger in his all-time Champions League XI, citing his charisma and class. “And there ain’t many players that I’ve ever seen – probably Messi’s done it, Ronaldo’s done it and R9’s done it, and probably Thierry [Henry] – but this guy, maybe in a different way to all of those, drew gasps on your sofa when you’re watching games where this guy played. He was a joke,” added Ferdinand. Ronaldinho win the UCL trophy in the 2005/06 season with FC Barcelona and scored a total of 18 Champion League goals in 47 matches.

Rio Ferdinand's all-time UEFA Champions League XI-

Goalkeeper - Edwin van der Sar

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Centre-back - Paolo Maldini

Full-backs - Dani Alves & Roberto Carlos

Centre-midfield - Xavi & Andres Iniesta

Centre-midfield - Clarence Seedorf

Right-wing - Lionel Messi

Striker - Cristiano Ronaldo

Left-wing - Ronaldinho