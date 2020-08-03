Cristiano Ronaldo Rejects PSG Move, Hints At Juventus Stay As He Eyes Third Serie A Title​

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have committed to at least another season with the Old Lady as he targets another Serie A title. The 35-year-old winger scored 31 goals for Juventus during the 2019-20 campaign, helping the Italian giants to their ninth consecutive top-division title. However, Ronaldo’s fine form on the pitch has been marred by rumours of a rift with Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri. Over the past few months, there have been reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Juventus ace wants to win third Scudetto

Back in the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus from Real Madrid on a reported €100 million (£88 million) deal. Ronaldo has helped Juventus to the Serie A title in two consecutive seasons and now hinted that he is keen on winning another Scudetto. In an Instagram post published after Juventus lifted the Scudetto on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his happiness and desire to continue playing his football in Turin.

The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote that he is glad to have won his second Serie A title and pleased to help Juventus to their ninth consecutive Scudetto. Cristiano Ronaldo then claimed that winning the league was anything but easy. The star forward added that he hopes to work harder for next season in order to win his third major title in Italy.

Juventus transfer news: Rumours of a feud with Maurizio Sarri

Although Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have committed his future with Juventus in his Instagram post, there were rumours that the veteran attacker could possibly leave the club due to disagreements with Maurizio Sarri. Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, escalated the transfer rumours when she slammed Sarri’s tactics after Juventus’ defeat against Napoli in the Coppa Italia final. Ronaldo’s future at the Allianz Stadium was in doubt only midway through his four-year deal with Juventus.

Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG

Ligue 1 champions PSG were reportedly eyeing a move for Ronaldo amid the uncertainties of his future at Juventus. Earlier this year, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi added fuel to the speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG. However, Juventus reportedly claimed that their prized asset is not for sale.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will now turn their attentions towards the UCL mini-tournament as they prepare to host Lyon at the Allianz Stadium on Friday. The Serie A champions will be hoping to overturn their 1-0 deficit in order to progress through to the quarter-finals of the competition. The last time Juventus won the European Cup was in 1996.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram