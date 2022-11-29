'Ronaldo Texted Piers Morgan Claiming Portugal's 1st Goal Vs Uruguay': USA Football Legend

Former United States defender Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo texted British journalist Piers Morgan from the dressing room to state that he scored Portugal's first goal against Uruguay on November 29. The Seleção's first goal against Uruguay became a hot topic for debate as a replay of the video showed inconclusive evidence of who got the final touch on the ball.

Ronaldo with the phantom header 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrX1cmx6wJ — kaireem abdul sotto (@pilipinasmuse) November 28, 2022

Did Ronaldo score Portugal's 1st goal against Uruguay?

After the Portugal vs Uruguay clash on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to indicate that he got a touch off his head for the Seleção's first goal. While it remains unclear as to who scored the goal, former United States defender Alexi Lalas has already provided a hilarious piece of news on the situation.

While speaking on Fox Sports, Lalas said, "I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So who knows." The same was also confirmed by Morgan via a Tweet soon after.

Ronaldo confirmed to me that his head touched the ball. Even Bruno agrees. https://t.co/8HfWHjSj6D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2022

While the debate about who scored the goal is likely to carry on, it is pertinent to note that 'Ronaldo telling Piers Morgan' memes have been going viral on social media ever since the Portuguese international gave the British journalist an explosive interview two weeks ago.

Coming back to Portugal's first goal against Uruguay, Fernandes too claimed that he believed that Ronaldo had got the final touch on the ball. "I celebrated [the goal] as if it had been Cristiano's goal. It seemed to me that he had touched the ball. My aim was to cross the ball for him," explained the Manchester United midfielder. After a close check, the goal was eventually awarded to Fernandes, who scored both the goals in Portugal's 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Monday.

Following the Seleção's huge win over the South American giants, they became only the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 stage. After successfully qualifying, Portugal will now hope to register at least a draw in their final group stage game against South Korea to ensure that they finish at the top of the group and avoid a potential clash against Brazil in the Round of 16.