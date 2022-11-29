Cristiano Ronaldo Almost Produces Most Outrageous Assist Of FIFA World Cup 2022: WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo started FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a goal against Ghana making him the first player to score goals in five different editions of the tournament. However, the Portugal skipper failed to find the back of the net in the match against Uruguay with Bruno Fernandes bagging both goals. Despite not scoring the goal, Ronaldo almost produced one of the greatest assists in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal nearly took the lead inside the first three minutes of Portugal v Uruguay match courtesy of the magical pass produced by the talismanic skipper. Nuno Mendes launched a throw-in into the corner of the box where Ronaldo was standing. Instead of controlling the ball, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner produced the most incredible shoulder pass that landed right into the path of William Carvalho. The midfielder tried to score the goal on the volley but he couldn't keep his strike down and fired over the bar.

The former European champions Portugal dominated Uruguay in terms of possession but were unable to break the deadlock. Portugal finally took the lead in the 54th minute with Bruno Fernandes finding the back of the net. Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner beating Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. Fernandes sealed the spot for Portugal in found of 16 after scoring the second goal in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.

Uruguay had also put together a string of chances on the break. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur came close to scoring the goal for the team. The midfielder skipped past three players only to see his shot brilliantly saved by Costa. Maxi Gomez hit the post, while Luis Suarez shot into the side netting. Portugal’s second win in two games at FIFA World Cup 2022 put them at the top of Group H on six points and heading into the last 16. Uruguay, are currently third on one point and must beat Ghana in their final match to g through to the knockout stage.