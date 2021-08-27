'Ronaldo To Manchester City' Rumours Resurface United Boss Solskjaer's 'loyalty' Question

Following Lionel Messi's blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo could possibly do the unthinkable. Reports suggest that the former Manchester United player is closing in on a transfer to arch-rivals Manchester City. Several Red Devil fans are unlikely to take such a move too kindly as the Old Trafford outfit helped him become the player that he is today. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made his views clear on what he thinks of footballers who join the 'blue half of Manchester' from the Red side in an interview conducted in April.

Ronaldo to Man City? Solskjaer asks 'where is the loyalty'

In an interview conducted in April, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a firm stance on what he thinks of Manchester United players joining local rivals Manchester City. Solskjaer said, "When I played for Man United, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where's the loyalty? Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn't expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals."

Solskjaer added, "It’s not for me. I know we're professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don't go to Man City. We've had examples of that, and I didn’t really agree with it. I won't name names, but you all know who I mean. Enough said." At the time, the Manchester United boss was responding to a question on the Red Devils potentially making a move for Sergio Aguero, who was departing the Etihad after 10 years.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo going to Man City?

If Cristiano Ronaldo were to indeed complete a move to Manchester City, he would undoubtedly send shockwaves throughout the footballing world. As per the latest reports, 'secret talks' have been held between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have reportedly offered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a two-year contract. Moreover, several reports from both Sky Sports and ESPN pointed out that Ronaldo left training in just an hour and a half on Friday morning. He used the time to say his goodbyes to the squad.