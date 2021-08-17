Roy Keane Has His Say On The Messi Vs Ronaldo Debate; Gives An Emphatic Response

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is well known for his straightforward responses when asked for his opinion about a particular topic. Ever since Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona on a free transfer, the Messi vs Ronaldo debate has reignited. Keane showed no hesitation in revealing who he thought was the better player between the two 'GOATS'. The two have shared the Ballon d'Or award in 11 of the past 12 seasons with Messi winning six while Ronaldo has won five.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo one of the biggest football rivalries in history

Considering the prowess of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, both have been part of a long-lasting rivalry, especially when the former played for Barcelona and the latter played for arch-rivals Real Madrid. When it comes to goals scored, Ronaldo has the edge over his former El Clasico rival as he has scored 783 goals in his club career in comparison to Messi's tally of 748. Meanwhile, Messi has 89 more assists to his name than Ronaldo. Moreover, the Argentine also has a better goal per game average of 0.81 in comparison to the Portuguese's 0.73.

Roy Keane has his say on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Roy Keane has no qualms in saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi. While answering co-pundit Gary Neville's rapid-fire question on Sky's Overlap YouTube channel this past week, Keane said, "Ronaldo. Every day of the week." This is not the first time that Keane has reached the same conclusion.

While covering the 2018 World Cup, Keane said, "I think there has been a great debate about him [Ronaldo] and Messi, but over the last six months, I think he's on a new level -- Ronaldo's out there on his own. It's not natural ability, as brilliant as he is, it's sheer hard work. He's got a lot of courage, he's brave, and the guy is a genius. I think his form over the last few months I'd have him above of Messi." Keane could also hold Ronaldo in higher regard because he played alongside him at Old Trafford for two years. Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 while Keane retired in 2005.