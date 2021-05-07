RSLC Vs SJ Dream11: Real Salt Lake Vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction And Team News

Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes will square off against each other in the ongoing Major League Soccer season on Saturday, May 8. The American domestic league match will be played at the Rio Tinto Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 AM IST. Let's have a look at the RSLC vs SJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of the clash.

Our next 3 home matches will allow 5,000 fans, roughly 28% of full stadium capacity.



Starting at 1 p.m. today, limited tickets will be available to the public for our upcoming matches against Western Conference rivals! — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 5, 2021

RSLC vs SJ Match Preview

Real Salt Lake made a fantastic start to the ongoing Major League Soccer campaign with the hosts managing an unbeaten run since the start of the tournament. Having played two matches so far, the hosts have gone on to record two straight victories in the league. They recorded a narrow 1-2 win over Minnesota United in their tournament opener while following it up with a massive 3-1 win against Sporting Kansas City in their latest outing.

San Jose Earthquakes on the other hand started off their MLS campaign with a narrow 1-2 loss to Houston Dynamo FC but have managed to bounce back on the winning ways by registering a comfortable 3-1 win over FC Dallas with their latest outing ending in a 4-1 victory against DC United.

RSLC vs SJ Playing 11

Real Salt Lake- David Ochoa, Andrew Brody, Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Nick Besler, Pablo Ruiz, Anderson Julio, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Rubio Rubin

San Jose Earthquakes- James Marcinkowski, Tommy Thompson, Paul Marie, Florian Jungwirth, Oswaldo Alanis, Eric Remedi, Jackson Yueill, Cristian Espinoza, Javier Lopez, Carlos Fiero, Cade Cowell

RSLC vs SJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Cristian Espinoza or Albert Rusnak

Vice-Captain- Rubio Rubin or Carlos Fiero

RSLC vs SJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – James Marcinkowski

Defenders – Tommy Thompson, Andrew Brody, Oswaldo Alanis, Donny Toia

Midfielders – Damir Kreilach, Javier Lopez, Albert Rusnak, Carlos Fiero

Strikers – Rubio Rubin, Cristian Espinoza

RSLC vs SJ Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the teams to come out all guns blazing with an intent to pocket three points on Saturday. Given the current form, we predict the game to end in a draw as Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes are expected to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Real Salt Lake 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Note: The above RSLC vs SJ Dream11 prediction, RSLC vs SJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RSLC vs SJ Dream11 Team and RSLC vs SJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.