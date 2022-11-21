Russia Questions Macron On His Stand On FIFA World Cup: 'What About Russian Athletes..?'

Three days ahead of the kick-off for the FIFA World Cup 2022, French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines for his comments on the tournament being hosted by Qatar. Speaking to reporters at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok, the President avered that sports 'should not be politicized', as Qatar faces heavy criticism for hosting the World Cup despite the humanitarian issues in the country. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in South Africa has now thrown shade at Macron’s comments while referring to the ban on Russian athletes.

“In response to the suggestion to boycott Qatar FIFA World Cup, France's Macron insisted that sports "must not be politicized". What about Russian athletes sanctioned on political grounds in almost all existing sports, Mr. Macron? Our double standards meter went off the scale,” Russia in RSA tweeted.

Russia sidelined by sporting world after its invasion of Ukraine

Earlier this year, Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes were banned by various international sports regulating bodies including FIFA for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. As Putin ordered the country’s military to invade their neighbours, Russia was stripped off major international sporting events. The Russian football team was also not allowed to participate in the qualifying stage for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

French President will travel to Qatar if France reaches FIFA World Cup semi-final

However, French President Macron’s stance on the tournament being held in Qatar contradicts his approach that led to the ban on Russian athletes and teams. Ever since Qatar won the controversial bid to host the 2022 edition of the marquee football event, FIFA has been strongly criticized for ignoring the issues in Qatar. The World Cup has been dogged by several controversies including alleged human rights violations, and the treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

Having said that, the French President Emmanuel Macron suggested otherwise in defense of the criticism after it was announced that he will travel to Qatar if defending champions France make it to the semi-final. As reported by CNN, Macron said, “These questions must be asked whenever the events are awarded. It should be when hosting the event is decided, whether it is the World Cup or the Olympic Games, that we must honestly ask ourselves the question. And whether the question is on the climate or human rights, it is not necessary to ask it when the event comes."