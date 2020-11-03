Ryan Giggs ARRESTED On ­suspicion Of Assault On Girlfriend Kate Greville, Claim Reports

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Kate Greville. According to reports in the UK, police officers were called to the Giggs' house in Worsley, Greater Manchester after 10:00 PM on Sunday for complaints of 'disturbance.' Giggs was subsequently taken into custody and was questioned on suspicion of causing bodily harm to Greville.

Ryan Giggs arrested for assault?

As per the statement released by a Greater Manchester Police spokesman, police were called to the scene at 10:05 PM, who then found a woman in her 30s (Kate Greville) with minor injuries. The woman did not require any medical treatment. The spokesman confirmed that a "46-year-old man (Ryan Giggs) was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault." Giggs was later released on bail pending enquiries.

The former Man United captain was spotted exiting Pendleton police station on Monday afternoon after hours of questioning. Giggs was photographed leaving the police station in a black Mercedes. A representative of the former Wales international issued a statement regarding the reports of 'Ryan Giggs assault & arrest', stating the former footballer has denied all allegations of assault made against him. The 46-year-old is said to be cooperating with the police and will be assisting the officials with the ongoing investigation.

Ryan Giggs and Kate Greville have reportedly been dating on and off since 2017. The Wales manager met Greville that year when she started doing the PR for his Hotel Football, located near Old Trafford. He first went public with his relationship with Greville in August 2018 when the two were photographed on a vacation in Italy. This was around eight months after his divorce with Stacey Cooke. During that time, Giggs infamously made the headlines for his eight-year affair with his brother Rhodri's wife, Natasha.

Got dressed up, went out, drank rose! Fab Manchester weekend 💫 pic.twitter.com/5bHMTfCVzN — Kate Grevillé (@KateEAGreville) October 11, 2020

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) issued a statement regarding Ryan Giggs' arrest on Monday: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.” Wales were set to announce their squad on Tuesday ahead of the November international break. The same has been postponed, as of now. Wales will be hosting the USA in an international friendly on Thursday, November 12.

