Sadio Mane Reveals His Pick For Ballon D'Or 2022 Award: 'He Totally Deserves It'

After helping his Bayern Munich side register an emphatic 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzeň in the third game of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday, Sadio Mane revealed who he would like to see win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this year. The Senegalese international suggested the name of one of his rivals despite having an outstanding season himself, where he won the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) with his country and two domestic titles with Liverpool.

Sadio Mane gives his pick for Ballon d'Or 2022 award

While speaking to Canal+ after Bayern Munich's win over Viktoria Plzeň, Sadio Mane said, "Honestly, I think Karim (Benzema) deserves it this year. He had a great, great season with Real, with whom he won the Champions League... He totally deserves it, so I'm very happy for him."

Speaking of the African Cup of Nations he won himself, the Senegalese international added, "It was a great relief for me, but also for the whole country. I am very happy to have won my first Afcon with the country, but I think Karim deserves it, I sincerely think so."

Ballon d'Or 2022 nominees

Real Madrid

Karim Benzema Antonio Rudiger Thibaut Courtois Vinicius Junior Luka Modric Casemiro

Liverpool

Mohammad Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Luis Diaz Fabinho Darwin Nunez Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne Phil Foden Joao Cancelo Riyad Mahrez Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane Son Heung-min

Bayern Munich

Sadio Mané Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappé

Borussia Dortmund

Sébastien Haller

AC Milan

Mike Maignan Rafael Leao

RB Leipzig

Christopher Nkunku

Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic

When will Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony will take place on October 17, 2022, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Alongside the Ballon d'Or award, which is the most crucial individual trophy awarded to a football for an outstanding performance over a calendar year, the ceremony will also announce the winners of the Kopa Trophy (for the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper). The timing of the event is likely to be announced in due course.