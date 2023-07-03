SAFF Championship 2023: India Look To Brush Aside Kuwait As They Eye Their 9th Title

India is set to face Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 to defend their title against one of the teams that participated for the first time in the competition, made it into the final, and will be eyeing their first-ever SAFF Cup. Sunil Chhetri’s squad has been unbeatable at home for a long time, as the Indian football fanbase has been growing over the past few years. India won the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 last month and will be looking to continue being the best in the SAFF competition.

3 things you need to know

India has won 8 SAFF Championship titles

First ever SAFF Cup was held in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1993

India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship final will be played on July 4, 2023

Let's examine the situation before the greatest match of the SAFF Championship 2023

Kuwait being one of the best teams in the tournament with India having a better ranking than the other teams that they have faced apart from India, being 149 according to FIFA, has so far been a pretty successful tournament for them. After a valiantly fought 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in extra time, they advanced to the championship game. The last encounter with India ended in a draw, and they topped the group, with India coming in 2nd.

India is the defending champion after they last won the tournament in 2021 and will be eager to add a record ninth championship on Tuesday and the stakes are obviously quite high for them. The Blue Tigers enter the game having defeated Lebanon in a fierce semifinal match 4-2 on penalties.

In light of India's continued ascent in Asia, it is more than simply a game for them. After winning the Hero Intercontinental Cup last month, India is appearing in its second straight final. Since India is the host country and the whole country will be watching, pressure and expectations are at an all-time high. However, their head-to-head stats have been pretty bad against Kuwait; in two matches, India failed to win as they lost one and drew the other.

What is the injury and team news for both teams?

Kuwait is ready to face the encounter with their complete squad, as there have been no injuries reported from the squad. On the other hand, India will be missing their head coach after he was shown a red card against Kuwait in the group encounter. The card was recorded as Igor Stimac’s second red card of the competition. Rahim Ali will be out of suspension, and Sandesh Jhingan will be returning to the squad for the most awaited final.