SAFF Championship 2023: Shreyas Iyer Cheers For Blue Tigers At IND Vs LBN Semifinal Clash

India and Lebanon are currently locking horns against each other in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship 2023. The team that wins the match will compete against Kuwait in the final of the tournament. Kuwait defeated Bangladesh 1-0 in the first semi-final game on Sunday to reach the summit clash. SAFF Championship 2023 is being held in India from June 21 to July 4.

3 things you need to know

India are the most successful team in the tournament with 8 titles

Sunil Chhetri remains the highest goal-scorer in the competition's history

The ongoing Championship is the 14th edition being held by SAFF

Shreyas Iyer marks his presence in IND vs LBN game

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has come to watch the ongoing semi-final clash against Lebanon in Bengaluru. Iyer was seen watching the match live from Sree Kanteerava Stadium. In a picture doing rounds on various social media platforms, Iyer could be seen sitting in the stands, right behind India head coach Igor Stimac, who received his second red card of the tournament in the previous game.

Note, the Mumbai-born cricket star has been out of the game for the past few months because of an injury. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Last month, cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted watching the SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait. He saw the Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri score a goal for the team and provide a crucial lead.

India at SAFF Championship 2023

India is eyeing their 9th SAFF Championship title this year. The Blue Tigers must emerge victorious against Lebanon in order to remain alive in the competition. India will have one more match to conquer if they win the semi-final on Sunday.

India and Kuwait played a 1-1 draw when they met in the group stage of the tournament on June 27. India and Kuwait were placed in Group A of the SAFF Championship 2023 alongside Nepal and Pakistan. The Sunil Chhetri-led side started the competition on a dominating note as they defeated 195-ranked Pakistan 4-0. The Blue Tigers then managed to secure a 2-0 win over Nepal before playing their final group-stage game against Kuwait.

