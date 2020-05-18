Mo Salah Snubbed Real Madrid In 2018 To Remain At Liverpool: Former Egypt Assistant Coach

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah had a 'really good' offer to join LaLiga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 just two months prior to the UCL final against Los Blancos. This is according to former Egypt assistant manager Hany Ramzy, who confirmed the 'Mo Salah Real Madrid' links when the duo spent time together training for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Following a stellar debut season with the Reds, the Mo Salah transfer rumours amplified and despite a lucrative offer from Real Madrid, the Egyptian opted to remain at Anfield.

Mo Salah transfer news: Mo Salah Real Madrid offer

Few eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed a then club-record transfer fee of £37m for the Mo Salah transfer from AS Roma in 2017. However, with 44 goals in his debut season with Liverpool, the Mo Salah transfer was seen as a bargain from pundits and fans. With a number of stellar displays for the Merseyside giants, the 'Mo Salah Real Madrid' transfer links began taking their course as the Spanish side were tipped to negotiate a deal for the Egyptian winger. Former Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy confirmed that the 'Mo Salah Real Madrid' rumours were true as Salah received an offer from the 13-time European champions.

Mo Salah transfer news: Mo Salah rejected Real Madrid move

While speaking to OnTime Sports, Ramzy recalled an incident in March 2018 when Mo Salah spoke to him about an offer from Real Madrid. Along with then Egypt head coach Hector Cuper, Salah discussed the option of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos had put a 'really good' offer on the table. However, the Mo Salah transfer to Real Madrid was discarded by the forward as the 27-year-old felt 'content' and 'comfortable' at Anfield.

A Egypt national team former coach has claimed that @MoSalah rejected an offer from #RealMadrid 2 years ago. However, it has proven a wise decision as Salah did get his hands on the @ChampionsLeague trophy a year later and has gone on to score 47 times in the two seasons since. pic.twitter.com/8xQHcEOIcL — iSports (@iSportsAPI) May 18, 2020

Mo Salah transfer news: Mo Salah contract extension with Liverpool

In order to dismiss the 'Mo Salah Real Madrid' transfer rumours, Liverpool offered their prized asset a long-term contract. The Mo Salah contract extension was signed in July 2018 and will keep the club talisman at Liverpool until the summer of 2023. Following the heartbreak of losing the UCL final in 2018 against Real Madrid, Liverpool and Mo Salah tasted glory the following season with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 UCL final. Mo Salah is also on course to win the Premier League title with Liverpool once the season resumes.

