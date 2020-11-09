Samuel Eto'o Hospitalised With Head Injury After Being Involved In Car Crash

Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o was rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident in his native, Cameroon. Multiple media reports covered the Samuel Eto’o car crash, revealing that the 39-year-old met with the incident while returning from a wedding celebration on Sunday morning. Pictures of the damaged car have since been doing the rounds on social media.

How did the Samuel Eto’o car crash happen?

The Samuel Eto’o car crash occurred in the Nkongsamba-Littoral Region of Cameroon, where the striker was returning from the western region of the country. According to reports, the accident happened as Eto'o was returning home from a wedding when his car was hit by a bus. Although the car bore the brunt of the damage, Samuel Eto’o was rushed to the hospital, where multiple publications revealed that the striker is doing well under observation.

La voiture broyée dans laquelle se trouvait Samuel Eto'o. Je vous confirme qu'il va bien, on s'est encore parlé. Les médecins se chargent des examens complémentaires. @setoo9#NsangNkong pic.twitter.com/ELvqXXl3oH — Martin Camus MIMB#NsangNkong (@martinmimb) November 8, 2020

Samuel Eto’o hospitalised after car crash

France Football disclosed that while the striker’s condition is said to be stable, he will undergo further examinations at the hospital. Journalist Martin Camus provided a crucial Samuel Eto’o update, as he revealed that he has talked to the striker. Sharing details of the conversation, the journalist wrote that Samuel Eto’o wanted everyone to know that he is doing well. While pictures on social media indicate that Eto’o’s car was badly damaged due to the accident, the BBC reported that no one died during the collision.

❗Samuel Eto'o was involved in a car accident in Cameroon this morning. The Barça legend was immediately transferred to a hospital, but he is in stable and fine condition. pic.twitter.com/dLg58iD4wD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 8, 2020

Samuel Eto’o’s iconic career revisited

The 39-year-old retired from football just over a year ago, when he last played for Qatar SC. The striker is best known for his time at Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan, where he was part of teams that won multiple titles, including the Champions League. Samuel Eto’o played a total of 720 games in his club career, scoring 360 goals and registering 116 assists. The forward has also won league titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan, as well as three Champions League medals.

Samuel Eto’o also had a glittering career with Cameroon and is currently the nation’s all-time leading goal scorer. The forward made 118 appearances for his country, scoring 56 times in the process. Eto’o guided Cameroon to African Cup of Nations glory in 2000 and 2002, while also being part of the national team that won the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

