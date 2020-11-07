Man United Have Paid £33m To Sack Managers Since Sir Alex Ferguson's Retirement

While Manchester United have defeated the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig this season, the Red Devils have endured one of their worst ever starts to a Premier League season. Man United have collected just 10 points from 7 games so far, and are languishing at 13th on the points table. The results have mounted speculation on the future of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is reportedly on the verge of a sack.

Ed Woodward has spent £33m to sack Man United managers since Sir Alex's retirement

According to a report by the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have shelled out almost £33 million sacking managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. The Red Devils have struggled for consistency and silverware since the legendary manager left, and Ed Woodward's board have failed to bring in a suitable replacement seven years down the line. Reports have now linked Manchester United to former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Maximiliano Allegri, both of whom are currently without a club, to replace the under-fire Gunnar Solskjaer.

If Solskjaer is sacked, he'll be the fourth manager after the Sir Alex Ferguson era to have his contracted terminated. The first casualty was former Everton boss David Moyes, who lasted seven months in the job before facing the axe. The Red Devils paid out £4.9 million when the current West Ham boss was handed his P45, though it is uncertain how much of it did Moyes pocket himself. His successor Louis van Gaal cost the club a massive £8.4 million in severance fees, with the Dutchman leaving the club in 2016 having lifted the FA Cup title.

Jose Mourinho was handed the biggest payout, with Manchester United paying him a staggering £19.6 million. The current Tottenham Hotspur boss is no stranger to big payoffs, having cost Chelsea £23 million the first time, and £8.3 million the second time. The Blues under Roman Abramovich's ownership have spent an astounding £94.6 million on dismissing managers, according to the club's books.

The Russian oligarch paid Carlo Ancelotti £28 million while handing out his marching orders, with André Villas-Boas and Roberto Di Matteo costing £4.7 million and £4 million respectively. Antonio Conte's sacking saw the Blues pay him £26.6 million in severance fees.

(Image Courtesy: Manutd.com)