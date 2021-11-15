San Marino Vs England Live Stream: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers In UK, US, India

England will take a trip to Serravalle, San Marino to take on San Marino at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle Lisbon on Monday, November 15 (Tuesday, November 16, 1:15 AM IST). The Three Lions are three points clear at the top of Group I and need just one point to secure their place for Qatar 2022.

As for their opponents, San Marino find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table having lost all nine fixtures so far. The team has conceded 36 goals and has managed to find the back of the net just once in nine games. England will be hoping that given their opponents run of form, they should be able to seal a spot in the 2022 World Cup.

The two sides met earlier this year at Wembley in March and England comfortably won the game 5-0. The two sides have paced each other on seven occasions in the past, with The Three Lions emerging victorious on all the occasions.

In terms of team news, for San Marino David Tomassini is likely to miss the game after being forced off early in their recent fixture while Reece James might miss out for England having picked up a slight knock. Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe meanwhile is likely to be handed his first national cap.

FIFA World Cup: San Marino vs England Live Stream details (India)

Fans in India can watch the match on the SonyLIV website/app or on the Sony Ten 2 SD or HD channel. Fans can additionally watch the San Marino vs England game on the JioTV mobile app.

FIFA World Cup: San Marino vs England Live Stream details (UK & US)

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on ITV or the Sky Sports Network including the SkyGo app. Meanwhile, fans in the United States of America can catch the live action on ESPN, TUDN USA and on the TUDN app.

San Marino vs England predicted playing XIs

San Marino Predicted XI: Elia Benedettini, Manuel Battistini, Filippo Fabbri, Dante Rossi, Andrea Grandoni, Tomasso Zafferani, Enrico Golinucci, Lorenzo Lunadei, Luca Ceccaroli, Nicola Nanni, Adolfo Hirsch

England Predicted XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Jack Grealish, Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka

Image: AP