Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal To Be Quarantined Upon Arrival In Chile Due To Coronavirus

Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be quarantined when they return to native Chile for World Cup qualifiers. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Europe and the rest of the world, Chile will monitor the situation of their two key players. Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of over 4,000 people and the Chilean government has issued Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez to be quarantined upon their arrival.

Manchester United on loan forward Alexis Sanchez has been playing his football at Inter Milan since the start of the season and Italy is one of the highly impacted countries due to Coronavirus spreading in Europe. The Italian government has already announced that sports in the country will be held behind closed doors until April 3. Arturo Vidal plays his football at FC Barcelona and the midfielder is also at risk of contracting the virus through exposure in Spain.

Chile health minister Jaime Manalich has issued for Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez quarantined upon arrival in the country. Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire and the Chilean health ministry is set to track down arrivals from Europe to the South American country to reduce the outbreak of the disease. So far, 17 cases of the Chile Coronavirus have been confirmed and Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez quarantined will help in keeping that number under control.

Chile duo of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal are set to fly to Uruguay first for a World Cup qualifier on March 26. Soon after, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez will be quarantined upon arrival in Chile.

Coronavirus update

Due to the risk of Coronavirus spreading, Spanish authorities have decided on suspending flights from Italy and also advised against non-essential travels for passengers after a reported 36 deaths and 1,639 affected in Spain.