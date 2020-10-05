Sancho To United UNLIKELY After Dortmund 'close Door' On Any Deadline Day Transfer

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is unlikely to make the move to Old Trafford as the transfer window gallops to a close. Manchester United had missed the earlier deadline for Dortmund and have seen their latest bid for the winger rejected. BVB sporting director Michael Zorc has always insisted on the same and speaking to reporters over the weekend said: "The door is closed, I have said this 27 times!"

Sancho to United UNLIKELY after Dortmund 'close door' on transfer

Jadon Sancho has been the primary target for Manchester United through the summer, but the club had already been given a date by Borussia Dortmund to complete the transfer at their asking price. Manchester United did not do so, hoping that Sancho's desire to move back to England would bring the asking price down.

Re: Jadon Sancho



Zorc stating their position once again.

Key words: “in the past”.

Told Man UTD and their representatives about the “deadline” and the “fee”. https://t.co/rPhjpvqSdF — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) October 2, 2020

There has been a lot of speculation around the Sancho transfer for two main reasons. One, Sancho missed the 4-0 victory over SC Freiburg and the SuperCup final against Bayern Munich, however, that was due to a respiratory infection. Two, some were hinting at a transfer as Sancho was spotted in England last week. However, the purpose of Sancho's visit to England is that he's due to join the Three Lions squad ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark and a friendly against Wales.

Manchester United transfer news: Deals for Cavani, Telles to be finalised

While the Sancho to United move is not on cards, Manchester United have agreed a deal for Porto left-back Alex Telles and the Brazilian has reportedly arrived for a medical. In another boost for Man United fans, Edinson Cavani has agreed a two-year deal and as per reports has already arrived for his medical. The Uruguayan striker is all set to join the Red Devils after seven years in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot has joined AC Milan on a season-long loan after falling down the pecking order at Manchester United. AC Milan will pay his wages in full for the season and are under no obligation to buy Dalot at the end of the loan. Chris Smalling is also nearing a move back to AS Roma, this time on a permanent deal.

Football transfer news LIVE: Bayern Munich making moves

The summer transfer window closes at 11 pm (BST) on Monday, October 5 and a lot of transfer activity is expected as clubs look to give their squads the final touches. Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on a five-year deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and AC Milan are in talks over a loan deal for Antonio Rudiger. PSG have completed the loan signing of Everton striker Moise Kean. Premier League side Wolves have completed a move for Rayan Ait-Nouri on a season-long loan, while Southampton have secured the services of midfielder Ibrahima Diallo.

Image Credits: Jadon Sancho Instagram