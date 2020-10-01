Chelsea Face Wasting £5m On Kepa Arrizabalaga With No Suitors For The Spanish Keeper

Chelsea are reportedly trying to loan Kepa Arrizabalaga out but clubs are unwilling to pay his mammoth wages. The Spanish shot-stopper has come in for constant criticism for his performances and with Chelsea signing a new keeper, Kepa has fallen down the pecking order. The club initially wanted to sell the club-record signing but found no buyers and the Blues are now looking at loan options to get his wages off their books.

Chelsea face wasting £5m on Kepa Arrizabalaga

European football clubs have been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has complicated Kepa's situation in west London. The world's most expensive goalkeeper is reportedly on a £150,000-a-week deal. Chelsea reportedly need to agree to pay at least half of Kepa Arrizabalaga's wages if they are to attract a club to come in for the Spaniard.

Chelsea seemingly have Edouard Mendy as the new number one, and with Willy Caballero as the backup, Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen out of favour, especially after a series of errors. The Chelsea shot-stopper joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper following a £71 million move but suffered a major dip in form last season and since then has not been preferred by Frank Lampard.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will, however, want his manager to put faith in him and offer more chances to prove his worth but reports suggest otherwise with the club trying to either sell or loan the Spaniard before the transfer window closes. In case Kepa Arrizabalaga remains on the payroll at Stamford Bridge, it would cost Chelsea £5m over the course of the season to keep him on the bench.

Chelsea transfer news: Blues not done with incomings

Chelsea are desperately attempting to offload a few more players before the transfer window closes, with Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso both being linked with moves away. Jorginho and Tiemoue Bakayoko could also be on their way out, with Ross Barkley already having completed a loan move to Aston Villa.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek is being linked with a move to West Ham on a season-long loan while Inter Milan are keen on signing N'Golo Kante. Elsewhere, former Blues manager Antonio Conte is eyeing a move for Marcos Alonso. Alonso was handed a dressing down by Frank Lampard in their shambolic 3-3 draw against West Brom last weekend in the Premier League.

