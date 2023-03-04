Santosh Trophy Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Meghalaya Vs Karnataka Match

Karnataka and Meghalaya are on the brink of history as the two are gearing up for the Santosh Trophy final at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, March 4, 2023. This is the first time that Santosh Trophy matches are being held overseas in a grand manner. The match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Meghalaya defeated Punjab 2-1 in the semifinal while Karnataka got the better of Services in the other semifinal to set up a date with each other. Karnataka coach Ravi Babu Raju lauded the new format of the competition as he believes this reflects AIFF's vision towards Indian football.

"This new format has been very good for us, for every team and the players in fact.

"The sheer number of games means we can keep evolving our tactics, seek improvements, and ensure performances get better. Our players have had the chance to improve their game.”

On the eve of the big clash, Karnataka captain Karthik Govind Swamy insisted each and every player is very focused.

"There was an initial burst of joy, but it was after that evening that we as a team sat and spoken to each other. The senior players have taken the lead to let everyone know that it's important to stay focussed on going home with the trophy"

When and Where will the Meghalaya vs Karnataka match be played?

The Santosh Trophy final between Meghalaya vs Karnataka will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 4. The match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Meghalaya vs Karnataka match in India?

The Santosh Trophy final between Meghalaya vs Karnataka will be broadcast live on DD Sports from 9:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch the live stream of the Meghalaya vs Karnataka match in India?

The live streaming of the Santosh Trophy final between Meghalaya vs Karnataka will be available on Fancode as football lovers can watch the match for absolutely free.