Maurizio Sarri Rules Out Regular Ronaldo, Dybala And Higuain Forward Line For Juventus

For the first time in Serie A, Maurizio Sarri fielded a starting line-up consisting of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. The move paid off well as Juventus dominated Udinese throughout the game and Ronaldo scored a brace in a comfortable 3-1 win. However, we might not see the trio too often. Sarri insisted that the only reason the trio were selected together was to counter Udinese's conservative approach.

Maurizio Sarri to resist unleashing the deadly trio

Juventus fans have been wanting to see Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala play together all season long. They impressed in the mid-week after Dybala came off the bench and assisted Ronaldo's 75th-minute opener before creating Higuain's late winner. This prompted Maurizio Sarri to unleash the trio against Udinese on Sunday. Yet again, they combined well to go 3-0 up before Dybala was withdrawn in the 75th minute. Ronaldo scored a brace and one of them was assisted by Gonzalo Higuain.

Great victory today with a strong perfomance from the team!💪🏽#forzajuve #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/FPNrXRDITS — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 15, 2019

During the post-match interview, Maurizio Sarri insisted that the frontline trio of Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala is just one of the possible options for him at Juventus. Sarri rightly pointed that Udinese's long ball tactics were the reason behind the trio playing together. Sarri expressed his admiration for the trio stating that they worked really well in tandem to create a plethora of chances for the home side. Juventus could have easily scored a goal or two more on the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play more with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain

Cristiano Ronald thinks Juventus may have finally found a good way to incorporate the trio in the starting line-up without losing the tactical fluidity that Sarri demands. He further added that it's the win that matters at the end and it's more about the collective performance of the team.

The win for Juventus takes them to 39 points. They are tied at first place with Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. Inter were held at Fiorentina allowing Sarri and his men to catch up. Despite Sarri insisting that the trio won't be used frequently together, it's not beyond the realms of imagination that they might spearhead Juventus' attack in crunch games going forward.

