Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri Called 'Taliban' For His Style Of Coaching

Maurizio Sarri recently revealed that he has been called as a 'Taliban' by many of his critics for imposing his methods on clubs he manages. Maurizio Sarri made a name for himself when he was accountable for Napoli during the years 2015-2018. He led the side to two consecutive second-place finishes in Serie A. Maurizio Sarri bagged the Chelsea job after his impressive spell at San Paolo Stadium. Sarri went ahead to win his first silverware at Chelsea after winning the Europa Cup 2018-19. But the manager was criticised a lot during his one year spell at the Stamford Bridge.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri speaks ahead of Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Maurizio Sarri's style of play is famously called the 'Sarri-ball' which he has been practising since his time in Napoli. Unfortunately for him, those tactics didn't seem to work in London. The supporters of the Blues were not liking some of Sarri's decisions. For example, they didn't appreciate him playing N'Golo Kante upfront and putting Jorginho in the central-midfielder position at the back.

Sarri feels that he has changed his style of play in his new team Juventus. That said, he still thinks that he will be written off no matter what he implements on his team.

In a pre-match interview before their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, the Italian was seen stating that he was defined as a 'Taliban' for wanting to play his style of football. It's still not good enough when he has adapted to the different characteristics of his player.

Maurizio Sarri added that he would go crazy if he starts listening to what people talk or write about Juventus. The 60-year-old just wants to focus on his work and make his team the most consistent side in Europe. Sarri further said that Juventus will improve in many aspects and they are only showing flashes of what they feel they can achieve.

