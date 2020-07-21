Sassuolo Vs Milan Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Preview, Serie A Live

Sassuolo face AC Milan in their next home game at the Mapei Stadium in what is a crucial match Milan’s hopes for European football next season. The Sassuolo vs Milan Serie A live match will take place on July 21, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here is the Sassuolo vs Milan prediction, Sassuolo vs Milan live stream details, Sassuolo vs Milan h2h record and Serie A preview.

Sassuolo vs Milan live stream details and match preview

Sassuolo currently find themselves in 8th place in the Serie A table and will welcome AC Milan knowing that a win is essential in keeping their top 6 hopes alive. Milan will come into the game with the same target and find themselves 7th in the Serie A table. Since the Serie A fixtures have resumed, both teams have been on a great run of form. Milan come into the game on the back of a 5-1 victory against Bologna and are currently on an 8-game unbeaten run. Sassuolo, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Cagliari, but themselves are on an 8-game unbeaten run since Serie A fixtures resumed.

Sassuolo vs Milan live stream details

Date and time: Tuesday, July 21 (Wednesday for Indian viewers), 1:15 AM IST Venue: Mapei Stadium Sassuolo vs Milan live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Sassuolo vs Milan h2h record

Milan are ahead when it comes to the Sassuolo vs Milan h2h record. Out of the 14 games played between the two sides, Milan lead the Sassuolo vs Milan h2h record with 8 wins. Sassuolo, on the other hand, have registered 4 wins against Milan. The Sassuolo vs Milan h2h clashes have also yielded 21 draws. The last time these two sides faced each other, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Sassuolo vs Milan live stream: Sassuolo vs Milan prediction team news

Sassuolo: Pedro Obiang, Gregoire Defrel, Filippo Romagna will miss the game against Milan due to injury. Enrico Brignola and Jens Odgaard are out of the game owing to suspensions.

Pedro Obiang, Gregoire Defrel, Filippo Romagna will miss the game against Milan due to injury. Enrico Brignola and Jens Odgaard are out of the game owing to suspensions. Milan: Stefano Piolo will be without the services of Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio as they are injured. The rest of the squad is fully fit.

Sassuolo vs Milan live stream: Sassuolo vs Milan prediction probable 11

Sassuolo: Pegulo; Mulder, Santos, Ferrari, Rogerio; Djurcic, Locatelli, Traore; Raspadori, Caputo, Boga

Pegulo; Mulder, Santos, Ferrari, Rogerio; Djurcic, Locatelli, Traore; Raspadori, Caputo, Boga Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bennacur, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic

Sassuolo vs Milan prediction

According to our Sassuolo vs Milan prediction, Sassuolo are favourites in this game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/acmilan, instagram/sassuolocalcio