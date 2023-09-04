'We Lived Through Hell': Neymar's Explosive Take On His And Lionel Messi's Life At PSG

Lionel Messi is currently making waves at Inter Miami as he captivates the US crowd with his impeccable skill set and captaincy. He led the Miami-based outfit to their first-ever title, the Leagues Cup, and made his successful debut in MLS. However, his Ligue 1 run with PSG looked forgettable, as he failed to make history. The French side had star-studded players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi himself, but they had less impact, which angered the ultras. The Brazilian striker has opened up about his experience in France and revealed what he and Leo went through.

Neymar reveals what he & Messi went through during PSG run

Neymar recently joined Al Hilal after his tumultuous run with PSG and has been a wild attraction ever since. But when he recollects his past in France, he does not sound content by any means. While speaking with Globo, the Brazilian striker disclosed that he and Lionel went through difficult times. He mentioned,

I was very happy for the year he (Messi) had, but at the same time very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin, he went to heaven with the Argentina team, won everything in recent years, and with Paris he lived hell. We lived through hell, both he and I. We get upset because we're not there for nothing, we're there to do our best, be champions, try to make history, that's why we started playing together again, we came together there so we could make history. Unfortunately, we didn't make it.

Neymar also spoke out on Messi's choice to leave PSG as a free agent to start performing cheerfully at club level with Inter Miami.

PSG manager responds to Neymar's comments

Neymar's comments spread to Paris as he sounded off his critique towards his former club. He expressed a lot of things that would seemingly bring out an answer from the Ligue 1 side. It was manager Luis Enrique who responded to the Brazilian striker's claims.

While speaking with the reporters, the PSG manager said, “These are personal experiences. I don’t want to get into that. I can tell you about my experience, I’m absolutely delighted. I feel like I’m in charge of a rather unique team with a club that trusts me 100 percent.”