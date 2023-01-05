Saudi Pro League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Al Nassr Vs Al-Ta'ee? Here's An Update

Even though the Saudi Pro League may not be the most followed league in the world, the transfer of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo may change things for the better. Since the 37-year-old is the most followed sportsperson on social media, he can bring several of his followers now to the Saudi Pro League. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Al Nassr vs Al-Ta'ee or not.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Al-Ta'ee?

Al Nassr fans might have to wait a bit longer to see Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for them as there is a ban imposed on him by the Football Association after he slammed an Everton fan's phone to the ground last April. As per FIFA's regulations, if a player does not serve their ban in the league it was imposed, then they are required to serve their suspension in the new league they join.

The applicable law for the same is Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. This law states, "Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at the domestic level."

As a result of this ban, Al Nassr fans may need to wait until January 21 to see Ronaldo make his debut for the club. However, there is a chance that the club might defy the ban and start Ronaldo in the match. Al Nassr are still to confirm if they will be adhering to the ban or not.

What did Ronaldo say after his transfer to Al Nassr?

During his first press conference after being unveiled by Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that his 'work in Europe' was done and so he was looking for a new challenge. "For me, I’m really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I’ve watched many games. I am so proud of making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs," said the 37-year-old.