'Sell Neymar': Kylian Mbappe Has Set 3 Necessary Conditions To PSG To Stay In Paris

FIFA World Cup 2022 finalist Kylian Mbappe has reportedly set three conditions that are necessary for him to stay with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). While the 24-year-old Frenchman's contract at the Parc des Princes runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, there are reports that state that he is unhappy at the club.

'Sell Neymar, replace Galtier': Mbappe's conditions to extend stay at PSG

According to Spanish outlet OK Diario, Kylian Mbappe wants PSG teammate Neymar to leave the club following rumours that there has been a rift between the two. Secondly, the 24-year-old also wants the club to replace current head coach Christophe Galtier with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. And lastly, the French forward wants the Parisians to sign England striker Harry Kane.

If Kylian Mbappe leaves PSG, where could he head next?

As per Gazzetta, La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are willing to shell out a whopping €1 billion (£877m) to sign Kylian Mbappe on a four-year deal after having three offers rejected from PSG. The report adds that most of the money the 24-year-old receives would be in wages (£552 million), while the rest of it would include transfer fees and other signing-on and commission fees (£132 million).

If Mbappe is to leave PSG, he is likely to join Real Madrid after having publicly admitted that he was interested in joining Los Blancos last season. The predominant reason that the Frenchman decided to stay at the Parc des Princes was that he had a change of heart and did not want to leave his country.

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year, and I was convinced that would be the best decision at that time. The years pass but they are different and the context is different now. This is the country where I have grown up. I have always lived here, and leaving my country wasn't the right thing. There is a sentimental aspect to his. The sporting project has changed as well. That made me want to stay because I don't think my story is over yet," explained Mbappe in his press conference.