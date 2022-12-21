Argentina on Sunday defeated France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Argentina won the game 4-2 on penalties after the normal time ended in a 3-3 draw. Kylian Mbappe played a vital role for France in the final as he scored a hat-trick to level the score and force penalty shootouts. Earlier in the game, Mbappe netted two back-to-back goals before the conclusion of the normal time to draw the game and take it into extra time.

WATCH | Mbappe's rousing speech at halftime of World Cup 2022 final

However, before Mbappe scored the two goals for France, he gave a rousing speech in the dressing room at halftime. In a video going viral on social media, the 24-year-old can be heard telling his teammates to put their heads together for the second half of the game. Mbappe called on his teammates to put a little intensity and do something on the field. He went on to add that an opportunity like this comes only every four years.

"It’s a World Cup final, it’s the match of a lifetime. We can’t get any worse, anyway. Let’s go back on the field; either we let them play or we do, we put a little intensity and we go into the duels and we do something else, guys. It’s a World Cup final. It’s done, they scored two goals, we’re two goals down. We can come back! Guys, it’s something like this only every four years," Mbappe was quoted as saying by getfootballnewsfrance.com.

Argentina vs France

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute. Angel Di Maria then scored the second goal for Argentina in the 38th minute to put his team 2-0 up against France. Argentina was leading the game by 2-0 going into half-time. However, two goals from Mbappe toward the backend forced the match to go into extra time. Messi and Mbappe both scored a goal each in extra time to force penalty shootouts, which Argentina won 4-2.

Mbappe finished the World Cup as the leading goal scorer and he won the Golden Boot award for his performance. Mbappe scored 8 goals in seven matches, including three in the final.

Image: Twitter