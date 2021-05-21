Sergio Aguero Contract: How Much Will Barcelona Pay The Argentine Forward?

Sergio Aguero's departure from Manchester City was confirmed earlier this season and it seems that the Argentine striker has decided upon his next move. According to sources, Sergio Aguero Barcelona transfer has been confirmed, marking the end of his legendary stay in the Premier League. Here is a look at the Sergio Aguero contract and how much will Sergio Aguero earn at Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero contract: How much will Sergio Aguero earn at Barcelona?

According to ESPN's sources, Barcelona are working on finalising the signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer this summer. The LaLiga giants have reportedly offered the Man City legend a two-year contract and the Argentine star could arrive at the Camp Nou after the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29. It is believed that Aguero, who turns 33 next month, has agreed to considerably reduce his wage demands and will join as a free agent once his Man City contract expires on June 30.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona have reportedly tabled a €5 million per year (£4.3m per year) Sergio Aguero contract, which will keep the Argentine striker at the Camp Nou until 2023. This is believed to be a staggering 58.3 % reduction in salary compared to the €12 million he earned at Manchester City. However, after receiving less game time at City due to various injuries to both his thigh and knee it seemed that Aguero was required to compromise on his wage demands.

Barcelona transfer news: Why was agreeing to Sergio Aguero contract terms important for LaLiga giants?

Barcelona have been looking for a striker ever since Luis Suarez's departure to Atletico Madrid last summer. Although club president Joan Laporta was interested in acquiring Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, it was impossible to sign the Norwegian considering Barcelona's poor financial situation. However, Laporta sees Aguero's arrival as a great opportunity to keep hold of Lionel Messi, who has often been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou in recent times. Moreover, it is believed that a Sergio Aguero Barcelona move could have taken place in 2014 before the LaLiga giants opted to acquire Suarez.

Sergio Aguero Man City career: Argentine striker to receive farewell at final home game

During Sergio Aguero's time at Man City, there may only be a few records that he has not broken. The Argentine striker is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history with 182 goals. This goal tally also makes him the fourth all-time Premier League goalscorer and he is only one goal behind Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (183) when it comes to goals scored for a single club. As a result of such a glittering career, Manchester City confirmed that Sergio Aguero will be given a farewell at City's final home game.