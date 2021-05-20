Sergio Aguero Gets This Incredible Gift From Commentator Martin Tyler To Celebrate 93:20

Sergio Aguero is set to leave Manchester City, marking the end of his legendary stay in the Premier League. The Manchester City legend is the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history, and leaves behind an illustrious legacy only few can match up to. Despite all his achievements, the Argentine will be best known for his epic goal against Queens Park Rangers, which sealed Man City's first Premier League title.

Martin Tyler gifts "Sergio Aguero 93:20 notes" to Man City striker

Sergio Aguero scored one of the most dramatic goals in Premier League history after his stoppage-time strike on the final day of the season ensured that Manchester City lifted their maiden title, piping arch-rivals Man United on goal difference. The Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR was crowned by Martin Tyler's epic commentary, who shouted "Aguero" with a great deal of O's at the end as the Etihad Stadium erupted in noise. A decade after the moment, one can't tell the Sergio Aguero 93:20 apart from Tyler's commentary for the same, who then claimed, "I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again".

With Aguero set to leave the Etihad Stadium, the Sky Sports commentator had a parting gift for the Manchester City legend. Aguero shared a picture of it on his social media handles, where he was gifted Tyler's personal match notes from the game and the Sergio Aguero goal vs QPR. The Argentine thanked him for his gift as he prepares for his final two games as a Manchester City player. Pep Guardiola's men are due to play Everton in their final game of the Premier League season before taking on Chelsea in their maiden Champions League final. The UCL remains the only honour eluding Aguero at Man City and will hope to cap off his legacy with the title.

On this day 8 years ago, Sergio Aguero scored the most iconic goal of Premier League history.



As Martin Tyler said: "AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"pic.twitter.com/P5duCUuHpk — Transfer HQ (@Transfer__HQ) May 13, 2020

Sergio Aguero to Barcelona? Man City legend to team up with Argentine teammate Messi

Sergio Aguero is linked with a move to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants hoping to rope in the Man City legend to lead their attack. Luis Suarez's departure has left a huge void in their attack and Aguero will hope to fill those boots as he will partner alongside his friend and Argentina teammate Lionel Messi. Aguero's camp is confident that the Barcelona skipper will commit his future to the club, as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner mulls a move away with his contract expiring after the season.

