Sergio Aguero's Injury Forces Argentine Star To Miss Man City Vs Lyon Champions League Tie

Manchester City's victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 at the Etihad provided a fitting glimpse at why pundits have been labelling the Cityzens as favourites in Europe's elite competition this year. However, days after their win, Man City fans were greeted with some grim news as Sergio Aguero was left out of the squad for the Man City vs Lyon fixture. The club's all-time leading goalscorer has been on the sidelines after sustaining a severe knee injury and went on to miss the Champions League tie against the LaLiga champions at the Etihad. The Argentine hitman is now worried that he is losing the race to be fit in time to face Lyon in the quarter-final of the competition.

Sergio Aguero injury: Striker stays home ahead of Man City vs Lyon tie

Todo salió bien y pronto comenzaré con la recuperación. Muchas gracias al Dr. Cugat y a su equipo y a todos por tanto apoyo//Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/Frm07cN3WF — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 24, 2020

Pep Guardiola's men travelled to Lisbon on Monday, the city where all the remaining Champions League fixtures, including the final, will be played behind closed doors. However, Aguero did not travel with the squad as he stays put in the Spanish city of Barcelona. The Argentina international has been out of action for seven weeks now after he sustained an injury to his knee. He was forced to leave the field during Man City's 5-0 victory over Burnley on June 22. The striker is recovering in Barcelona after undergoing surgery under the guidance of Guardiola's preferred surgeons.

Sergio Aguero injury: Argentine likely to be present for Man City vs Lyon game

Reports suggest that the striker has spoken to his friends, stating that his chances of featuring in the Champions League were meagre. Man City have been paired up against Lyon and the two sides will battle it out on Saturday to clinch a spot in the final four. With the Sergio Aguero injury unlikely to heal anytime soon, the manager wants to give him every chance to be with the team and he will be a part of the bio-secure ‘bubble’ in their hotel in Lisbon later this week.

Sergio Aguero injury: Recovery not possible before Champions League final

Guardiola was earlier hopeful that the striker would be present at the Jose Alvalade Stadium for the Man City vs Lyon game. However, as per the Sergio Aguero injury update, the club's all-time top goalscorer has ruled himself out of the clash. In the event of Man City reaching the Champions League final, it will still not be possible for Aguero to be fit in time, with the final scheduled to be held on August 23.

Image courtesy: AP