Sergio Aguero Is IRREPLACEABLE: Pep Guardiola On Departing Manchester City Striker

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has deemed Sergio Aguero as 'irreplaceable' after the Argentine international revealed his decision to leave Manchester City at the end of this season. Sergio Aguero is arguably regarded as one of Man City's greatest players and will bid goodbye to the Citizens after spending a decade with the club once his contract expires in the summer.

Pep Guardiola reveals his thoughts on Sergio Aguero

While talking with Sky Sports, Guardiola stated how there are still two months left before the player leaves and added how Aguero has been brilliant during the team's recent training sessions. He shared that Aguero is irreplaceable and how it is not easy to see a player who scored more than 250 goals while playing just 360 games and help the club win a number of titles leave. The Spanish tactician also claimed that Sergio Aguero is a legend and even went as far as to say that the Argentine international is the best striker that Manchester City have ever had during the century.

Speaking about the memories Aguero has created through the years, Guardiola elaborated how Aguero has become irreplaceable in the souls, hearts, minds of the fans, the players that played alongside him, and all the managers who worked with him. The former Bayern Munich manager went on to reminisce the days when Aguero was injured and explained that City missed him in some moments. He also elaborated that people won't believe it because the club had success when Aguero was sidelined.

Pep Guardiola explained how Manchester City could not have achieved what they have in the past four or five years without him. He added that Sergio Aguero is a fantastic person and claimed that the striker can extend his career longer by maybe two, three, four, or even five years if his mind remains as aggressive as him.

Manchester City Erling Haaland news

Erling Haaland has been the talk of the town as the youngster's prolific goal-scoring form has caught the eye of various elite clubs. Pep Guardiola is rumoured to be a massive fan of the Norwegian superstar with Manchester City news filled with the Citizens' interest in signing Haaland.

Sergio Aguero next club

According to reports, the Argentine international is interested in playing Premier League football. The 32-year-old striker is rumoured with moves to Juventus or Barcelona as both clubs are reported to have shown a massive interest in getting the signature of Aguero and looking to sign him up before the start of the next season.