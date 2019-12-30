Sergio Aguero Joins Teammates To Celebrate Goal Despite Being Subbed Off

Manchester City got back to winning ways as they registered a comprehensive 2-0 win against Sheffield United at the Etihad on Sunday. Pep Guardiola and Co. bagged all three points against a determined Sheffield outfit with goals coming in from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne. The Argentinian forward looked deadly while he was on the pitch. He also supported his team after being substituted in the 81st minute for youngster Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Sheffield United after Premier League win

PEP 💬 I understand why Sheffield United are in the position they are in the table and only lost one game away so far - they have incredible physicality.



In the first half we had problems but in the second we were much much better.



🔵 #MCISHU #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 29, 2019

Sergio Aguero joins in with his teammates to celebrate goal despite being subbed off

Sergio Aguero was influential in attack for Manchester City as he opened the scoring at the Etihad in the 52nd minute through a Kevin De Bruyne assist. The Argentinian was later subbed off in the dying stages of the game in favour of Phil Foden. Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne scored the second goal of the game after being teed up by Riyad Mahrez. Aguero, who was cooling off on the sidelines, immediately joined in to celebrate with De Bruyne and the rest of his City teammates. Talk about team spirit!

