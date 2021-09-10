Sergio Aguero Reveals His Shock When Messi Left Barcelona, Says Never Regretted Joining Th

Sergio Aguero cleared the air in a recent interview after several media outlets claimed that he regretted joining Barcelona after Lionel Messi's exit from the club. The former Manchester City striker made it clear that he had no regrets about joining Barcelona as he would join the Catalan giants again if given the chance. The 33-year old joined the Camp Nou outfit on a free transfer from Manchester City in June.

Sergio Aguero insists he never regretted joining Barcelona

After Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August, several reports in Spain suggested that Sergio Aguero was interested in following his international teammate by leaving the Camp Nou. However, Aguero addressed these reports in an interview with radio station RAC1 on Thursday. The Argentine striker said, "I would sign for Barca again [knowing the circumstances now], no doubt."

The former Manchester City striker added that he was unsure as to why speculations arose of him interested in leaving the Nou Camp after Lionel Messi signed for PSG. This is because 'in reality,' Messi had not signed anything yet. However, he did admit that he was stunned when the news was confirmed that Messi was leaving the Nou Camp, just like everyone else.

Sergio Aguero took a substantial pay cut to join Barcelona

In the same interview, Sergio Aguero also revealed that he took a substantial pay cut to join Barcelona when he heard that the Catalan giants were not doing well financially. The former Manchester City player said, "I told my agent the money didn't matter. I wanted to go to Barcelona.' He added that the money was not a problem as he knew that he would not earn the same wages he earned at Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero is confident Barca can cope without Lionel Messi

Sergio Aguero, who is yet to make his much-awaited debut for Barcelona, added that the Catalan giants can achieve success this season despite losing talisman Lionel Messi. In the same interview, he said that the La Liga giants 'always have to fight for every trophy.' While he does not believe that his new club are the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League, he did insist that no competitors should take them lightly.