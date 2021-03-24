Sergio Aguero To Man United? Red Devils Great Urges Club To Push for Argentine's Signature

Two-time Premier League champion Paul Ince has urged his former club Manchester United to make an audacious move for Sergio Aguero, who is on the verge of leaving Man City in the summer. The Aguero contract with Man City is set to expire in the summer and there have been questions raised over the 32-year-old's future. It is believed that LaLiga giants Barcelona and Ligue 1 champions PSG are also monitoring Aguero's stance but the Argentine is keen on playing his football in the Premier League itself.

Manchester United transfer news: Paul Ince urges Red Devils urged to sign Aguero

While speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes on the Aguero transfer rumours, Man United legend Paul Ince highlighted why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side should make a move for Sergio Aguero. The 53-year-old said, "Sergio Aguero might be leaving Man City, why shouldn't United make a move for him? You could see it now, if he wanted to stay in the Premier League and he's living in Manchester, then I don't think it would be a bad thing at all if they went and got Aguero."

Ince then recalled the time when Eric Cantona joined United from fierce rivals Leeds United. "It can happen, who knows? You've got to ask the question if you're United because you never know. It happened with us back in 1992 when Howard Wilkinson was asking Sir Alex Ferguson about Denis Irwin. Fergie said there'd be no chance of that happening and suggested Leeds sold Cantona to them and within a couple of days that deal was done." Ince explained, why this could make Manchester United transfer news headlines.

More so, there have been reports linking Edinson Cavani with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer. Earlier this month, the Uruguayan's father revealed that the striker was "unhappy" at Old Trafford. It is believed that United are considering Aguero as a potential replacement if Cavani leaves in the summer.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Striker to remain in PL after contract at Man City expires?

The all-time top scorer for Man City has been linked with a move to Barcelona, where he could possibly link up with his good friend, Lionel Messi. Even Mauricio Pochettino's PSG are eyeing a move for Aguero on a free transfer in the summer. However, only last week, reports suggested that Aguero was keen on staying in the Premier League even after his Man City contract expires. It is believed that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Aguero.

Sergio Aguero has etched his name in City folklore, scoring a club record 257 goals across 10 years. He's helped the Cityzens to four Premier League trophies, including one at the expense of the Red Devils in 2012, when he scored an injury-time winner on the final day of the season.

Image Credits - Man United, Sergio Aguero Instagram