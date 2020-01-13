Sergio Aguero V Thierry Henry: How Premier League's Greatest Imports Ruled The Roost

After Sergio Aguero slotted in Manchester City's third goal of the night at Villa Park, one question found its way on the lips of Premier League fans across the board. Is Sergio Aguero the Premier League's greatest import? On a night when Manchester City decimated an injury-ravaged Aston Villa side, Sergio Aguero overtook Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to become the highest-scoring non-Englishman in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero sets Villa Park alight in record-breaking display

With 176 goals to his name in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero comfortably leapfrogged Thierry Henry's haul of 175 last weekend. However, that wasn't the only record he broke on the night. With a hat-trick to show for his enterprise against Aston Villa, Sergio Aguero also overtook Alan Shearer to register his 12th hat-trick in England's top flight - the most by any player in the history of the Premier League. The Manchester City star is now fifth in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring list.

Sergio Aguero vs Thierry Henry: Who is the Premier League's greatest import?

"Agueroooooo!", screamed commentator Martin Tyler when Sergio Aguero scored the goal that clinched Manchester City's first-ever Premier League trophy. That triumph was then followed by Aguero leading City to three more Premier League titles. While Sergio Aguero may have come close to emulating Thierry Henry in going unbeaten over the entirety of the season, the Arsenal legend will always have a golden Premier League trophy to his name. Thierry Henry was a member of Arsene Wenger's iconic Invincibles side that dominated their way to the Premier League trophy in the 2003-04 season.

176 - Sergio Agüero is now the outright fifth-highest scoring player in Premier League history, and has scored more goals than any overseas player:



Alan Shearer 260

Wayne Rooney 208

Andrew Cole 187

Frank Lampard 177

Sergio Agüero 176



The number of trophies between the two tells another story altogether. Despite being a part of the Invincibles side, Thierry Henry could only manage to lay his hands on two Premier League titles during his time with the Gunners. Sergio Aguero, on the other hand, has four Premier League trophies to his name. During his eight years in North London, Thierry Henry finished with 174 goals in the league. Now in his ninth season in Manchester, Aguero has 177 goals to his name. With a reputation for being prolific, Sergio Aguero is arguably among the greatest strikers the Premier League has seen. While he may not have the flair that Thierry Henry showcased time and time again under Arsene Wenger, it's difficult to recall a more lethal striker in England's top flight than Sergio Aguero. Martin Tyler would agree.

