Sergio Aguero Eclipses Thierry Henry's Premier League Record In Manchester City's Win

Premier League champions Manchester City humiliated Aston Villa in the Premier League Matchday 22. Pep Guardiola’s men scored six past their opponents, while they conceded only one goal. City striker Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick to register new record to his name.

Very very happy about this victory, and it's truly moving to reach new milestones — standing alongside legends like @ThierryHenry, FrankLampard and @AlanShearer pic.twitter.com/KzlKpRtZ6C — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 12, 2020

Sergio Aguero scores thrice to set new records in the Premier League

Sergio Aguero’s treble meant that he has now eclipsed Thierry Henry’s record as the top-scoring non-English player in the Premier League. The Argentine has now scored 177 goals in the League, while also breaking Allan Shearer’s Premier League record for League hat-tricks. Aguero has now scored an incredible 12 hat-tricks in the competition, most by any player.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with Sergio Aguero's performance

Pep Guardiola was delighted with Sergio Aguero’s performance and lauded him as one of the legends of the Premier League. Guardiola asserted that the legend did rise against Aston Villa, further applauding him as one of the most incredible players he had ever seen in the league. He also appreciated Aguero’s consistency over the years, due to which he is scoring many goals over again.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for his side in the 18th minute of the game, while doubling the lead six minutes later. However, the player of the night Sergio Aguero turned up for his side, netting into the top left corner in the 28th minute. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus took his team’s tally to four goals in the injury time of the first half. Aguero was magical in the second half of the game, after he scored his second of the night in the 57th minute after receiving a beautiful ball from Fernandinho. The Argentine completed his hat-trick after receiving a ball from Riyad Mahrez to fire it into the net in the 81st minute.

Manchester City will next play against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

The victory marks Manchester City’s advance into the League points table, securing the second spot with 47 points. However, Guardiola’s men still trail 14 points behind League leaders Liverpool. City will next play against Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Image Courtesy- Sergio Aguero Twitter handle