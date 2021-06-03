Sergio Aguero's Faulty COVID-19 test Sparks Confusion Ahead Of Argentina's WC Qualifiers

Earlier on Wednesday, reports claimed that Sergio Aguero tested positive for coronavirus just days after completing his move from Man City to Barcelona. The Argentine was unveiled at Camp Nou earlier this week after having left the Premier League champions on a free transfer following their defeat to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final. However, Aguero's father, Leonel, has claimed that the striker does not have COVID-19 as a follow-up test resulted in a negative result.

According to reports, Sergio Aguero tested positive for coronavirus just days after completing his move to Barcelona. Once he completed his medical and media duties at Camp Nou, Aguero flew out to Argentina to join up with his international colleagues ahead of their World Cup qualifiers this week. After arriving in his home country he was required to take a rapid COVID-19 test.

Aguero is said to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the rapid test carried out in Ezeiza on the outskirts of Buenos Aires soon after his arrival on Tuesday morning from Europe. However, the 33-year-old's father has confirmed that a follow-up PCR test has displayed a negative result, meaning that the striker should be available for Argentina's two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, and then the Copa America later this month.

Aguero's father Leonel spoke to radio station La Red and said, "He took five tests last week and yesterday's AFA test was positive but they already did another more complex test and it was negative. So yesterday's was a false positive." Aguero had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in January and was forced to quarantine at his home near Manchester with girlfriend Sofia Calzetti.

Argentina vs Chile team news, injuries and suspension

Argentina have no injury woes heading into their clash against Chile. Lionel Messi is expected to lead the attack for Lionel Scaloni's side at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on Friday. However, Aguero will not feature in the game. Scaloni claimed that the decision to not include Aguero that also comes from his recent arrival and his lack of time for training with the squad.

For Chile, Arturo Vidal has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the game. Fabian Orellana is also ruled out due to a muscle injury. Claudio Bravo is tipped to start in goal.

Argentina vs Chile prediction

Argentina are favourites heading into their clash against Chile on Thursday with Lionel Messi in attack. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for Argentina.

Image Credits - Sergio Aguero Instagram