'Take Away What You Danced': Sergio Ramos Sends Hearty Message To Gerard Pique On Retiring

Spain and Barcelona legend Gerard Pique on Thursday shocked everyone by announcing his retirement from football. The 35-year-old announced that Barcelona's next game against Almeria on Saturday, November 5, will be his final game for the Catalan club. Following the news of Gerard Pique's retirement, ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos posted a heartfelt message for his international teammate.

Gerard Pique retirement: Sergio Ramos sends a special message to Barcelona defender

After returning to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008, Gerard Pique has been the heart of Barcelona's back four for 14 years. Both Sergio Ramos and Pique shared a very intense rivalry while playing for their respective La Liga clubs but as international teammates, they formed a formidable partnership as defenders and were also part of the Spain national team that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Taking to Twitter Sergio Ramos congratulated Gerard Pique on announcing his retirement with a message which read, " Geri, I'm telling you in Andalusian: take away what you danced, crack! Enjoy life!"

Geri, te lo digo en andaluz: ¡que te quiten ‘lo bailao’, crack! 😉 ¡Disfruta de la vida! pic.twitter.com/Qt0MSTPj73 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 3, 2022

Gerard Pique announced his retirement through a video in which he said, "The last few weeks, months, people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me. Like many of you, I have been a Barca fan. I was born into a football-loving family of Barca fans. From a very young age, I never wanted to become a football player, I wanted to be a Barca player."

He added, "I've been thinking about that kid lately. About what that little Gerard would have thought if he had been told his dreams would come true. That he would make it to Barca first team. That he would win every trophy possible. That he would become a European champion and a world champion. That he would become one of the team's captains. It's been 25 years since I joined Barca. I left and I came back."

A look at Gerard Pique's career with Barcelona

During his time at Barcelona, Gerard Pique won every trophy associated with club football and international football. He won the , four Champions League trophies, 8 La Liga titles, the UEFA Super Cup thrice, the FIFA Club World Cup thrice in his club football career, apart from Premier League with Manchester United. With Spain, he won the coveted FIFA World Cup in 2010, the European Championship in 2012, and the U-19 European Championship in 2006. Pique has also been named in Champions League and La Liga Teams of the Year on multiple occasions. With over 100 Champions League appearances and 615 appearances for Barcelona, Gerard Pique is all set to hang up his boots.