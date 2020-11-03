Sergio Ramos Has More Goals, Fewer Bookings Than Lionel Messi In LaLiga This Season

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has been in top clutch form since the start of their title defence in LaLiga in September. The 34-year-old, besides his impeccable defending at the back, has been one of the key players for Zinedine Zidane to rely on when it comes to goals. In fact, the Spain national team captain has managed to score more goals than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi since the start of the LaLiga campaign.

Sergio Ramos has scored more goals than Lionel Messi in LaLiga this season

Barcelona have had a mixed start to their LaLiga season, so has Messi. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has managed to net just once in the six games that the Catalan giants have played as yet. Interestingly, none of his goals have come from open play, but from the penalty spot.

Un punto de oro. Toca seguir mejorando, toca seguir empujando.

A hugely important draw. We have to keep improving, we have to keep pushing.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/tI222N58fy — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Ramos leads the race against the Argentine superstar in terms of LaLiga goals this season. The 34-year-old centre-back has been the key penalty taker since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in 2018. And Ramos has proved himself when it comes to spot-kick duties, having scored two penalties already, taking his tally over and above Messi.

Sergio Ramos stats: Defender gets fewer bookings than Messi

Ramos has often been a subject of intense criticism for his gameplay throughout his career, setting several records when it comes to accumulating yellow cards. But this stat appears to have gone for a toss with the Real Madrid skipper trailing behind Messi in the number of bookings in LaLiga.

Messi has been booked twice in six LaLiga games already, the most recent of which came up against Alaves. The 33-year-old Argentina international was booked after he attempted to kick the ball towards the referee. Ironically, Ramos has managed to play safe, with just one booking to his credit.

Sergio Ramos goals help Real Madrid claim second spot in LaLiga

Ramos' splendid form has come handy for Los Blancos' title defence this season. Real Madrid sit second in the LaLiga standings with 16 points to their credit. On the other hand, Barcelona have struggled as yet, as they are placed 12th in the LaLiga standings, their worst possible start since 2002.

Image courtesy: AP