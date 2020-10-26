Sergio Ramos' Contract Extension Talks Stuck In Limbo, Skipper Demands Two-season Stay

Spanish superstar Sergio Ramos has been one of the key pillars of the Real Madrid squad that has achieved spectacular success, both domestically as well as in European over the past decade. His impact in the backline was visible in the El Clasico clash last Saturday, with the 34-year-old displaying some exceptional performance against Barcelona. Ramos netted a goal from the spot as well as Real Madrid ran out winners on the night. Despite the defender's stellar performances, he is yet to extend his stay in Madrid beyond his current deal.

Sergio Ramos contract extension talks yet to materialise

Sergio Ramos' contract with Real Madrid runs until the end of the season. The defender and the club are yet to agree to a deal to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Interestingly, the Spain international will be legally eligible to negotiate a free transfer beginning in January.

Although Real Madrid are keen on ensuring that Ramos continues at Real Madrid, the club and the player are yet to come to terms with the period of the renewed deal. The skipper has demanded that the club offer him a two-year extension but Real Madrid prefer a season-long extension, given his age.

Agreement for Sergio Ramos contract extension likely to be reached soon

Real Madrid have a policy in place, per which players aged 30 or above are only offered short-term extensions. Real Madrid stand averse to relaxing their policy for Ramos, according to reports in Spain. Diario AS claims the two parties are happy with each other and will indeed reach an agreement, but no sooner than January 2021. Sergio Ramos' wages, estimated at €343,000 a week, are also a point of contention between the two parties.

Juventus, PSG keen on Sergio Ramos transfer

The Sergio Ramos transfer rumour mill, therefore, has begun running. According to several media reports in Italy, defending Serie A champions Juventus are keeping a close tab on Ramos' contract situation and might swoop in to sign the Real Madrid legend next summer.

Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in sealing the Sergio Ramos transfer. Les Parisiens are looking to fill the void created at the back with the departure of Thiago Silva to Chelsea and believe Ramos could be the perfect figure to lead the backline. Real Madrid will, however, are unlikely to let their star defender leave on a free transfer, particularly after his sensational performances day in and day out this season.

