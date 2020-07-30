Sergio Ramos Leaves Die-hard Fans Escatic With Scintilllating Trophy Haul Video: Watch

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. The Spanish defender has won every possible accolade there is to win, both with the club as well as the national team. His trophy cabinet includes a World Cup as well as four Champions League titles, which the 34-year-old did not shy away from boasting about in a recent video.

Sergio Ramos lifts LaLiga title

Sergio Ramos posted a video on his official TikTok account in which he is seen holding replicas of various trophies that he has won. The Real Madrid captain first displays the LaLiga title, the most recent silverware that he lifted with the Los Blancos courtesy of their magnificent campaign in the Spanish domestic competition this season. Ramos has won the LaLiga five times in his career, lifting it twice as the club captain.

Sergio Ramos' World Cup, Champions League success

Sergio Ramos then goes on to lift the Champions League title in the video. Real Madrid have been the most successful team in the past decade in the European club competition. Ramos bagged four Champions League titles while donning the white shirt, three of which were won under his captaincy, successively, a record in Europe. Los Blancos also have the most titles in the competition since its inception, winning it 13 times in all.

Sergio Ramos has also won the top accolade in football - the FIFA World Cup in 2010 with the Spanish national team. The World Cup replica was also displayed by the Real Madrid defender. Interestingly, Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas captained the team to glory in their scintillating World Cup campaign at South Africa a decade ago, defeating the Netherlands in the final.

LaLiga winners: Sergio Ramos stats, other trophies with Real Madrid, Spain

Besides, Sergio Ramos has also won the Euro competition twice, in 2008 and 2012. His trophy cabinet also boasts of four FIFA Club World Cups, an equal number of Spanish Super Cup titles, along with three UEFA Super Cup victories. Besides, Ramos has also scored the most goals as a defender in the history of LaLiga. The four-time Champions League winner overtook Ronald Koeman’s 67 goal tally to make history in the Spanish competition.

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos TikTok