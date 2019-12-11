Sergio Ramos Suggests Separate Ballon D'Or Category For Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suggested a unique idea for the Ballon d’Or awards. He has jokingly commented that there should be a separate Ballon d’Or for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He added that France Football could have a separate accolade for the rest of the players.

3⃣ puntos sufridos, peleados, merecidos y muy importantes.

A difficult, hard-fought, well deserved and very important 3⃣ points.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/YZ6BkZTmEw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 30, 2019

Sergio Ramos was asked about his favourite Champions League moment

Sergio Ramos was asked about his best moment in the Champions League. Ramos recalled his goal in Lisbon as his best Champions League memory. He commented that his goal changed history because it helped Real Madrid to win the Champions League again subsequently win three in a row.

Sergio Ramos suggested two separate Ballon d'Ors

Lionel Messi recently won his sixth Ballon d'Or, moving past his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo (who has won five Ballon d'Ors in his career). Sergio Ramos suggested the idea of a separate Ballon d’Or while speaking to TUDN. He stated that France Football should have a Ballon d'Or only for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. There could be another for the rest of the players, said the captain. He further affirmed that this concept would be better for football. Ramos was also asked about his favourite Champions League triumph (he has won four times with Los Blancos). He stated that the Champions Leagues were like his children and he could not choose between his wins.

Real Madrid will play against Club Brugge in the Champions League

Sergio Ramos has played with Cristiano Ronaldo for nine years at Real Madrid, during which Ronaldo won four Ballon d’Ors. On the other hand, Ramos has played against Lionel Messi in the El Clasico multiple times. His team are second in LaLiga, with Barcelona leading the charts. However, both the teams have won equal points so far. Real Madrid will next play against Club Brugge in the Champions League on December 11, 2019 (December 12 according to IST). Ramos will again play against Lionel Messi in the Clasico that'll be played on December 19, 2019.

