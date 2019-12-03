'Greatest Of All Time': Fans Rejoice After Lionel Messi Wins His 6th Ballon D'Or

Lionel Messi won the sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday evening, an annual award given to the best footballer in the world. Messi has previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015.
The Twitter broke after the announcement and football fans around the world used this as yet another opportunity to call him the 'Greatest of All Time'. Twitter even added an emoji of a goat next to the hashtag 'Messi'. Here are some of the reactions.
Lionel Messi is now the first and only player to win:— MD Ajijul (@mdajijul520) December 2, 2019
6️⃣ Ballon D’ors 🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮
6️⃣ FIFA Best Player Awards
6️⃣ European Golden Boots
6️⃣ Pichichi Awards
The Greatest Football Player of All Time.🐐#Messi pic.twitter.com/yZimqwOKPD
#MESSIX #BallonDor #MESSI— ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) December 2, 2019
I'm gonna tell my kids this guy is a football God #Messi #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/6mQybXePd7— Gestapo Ces😈 (@CesEstrella) December 3, 2019
Most Goals— Leo Messi 🐐 (@LeoCuccittini_) December 2, 2019
Most Assists
Top Scorer in Champions League
Top Scorer in La Liga
Most assists in La Liga
Most MOTM awards in Europe
Golden Boot Winner
La Liga POTY
La Liga Champion
FIFA The Best
Ballon D'or #BallonDor
The one and only. #Messi pic.twitter.com/HpbK4aVHpu
The Best There Is— #6BallonD’or (@10Riverplate) December 2, 2019
The Best There Was
The Best There Ever Will Be #Messi #MessiBallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/b1UBMU2PhU
"Amazing" doesn't do him justice, "Genius" devalues him.— ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) December 2, 2019
He started this decade (2009) as a ballon d'or winner and he'll end it (2019) as a ballon d'or winner. Now tell me if this isnt the greatest player of all time 🐐 #BallonDor #MESSIX pic.twitter.com/qAbscx9KTL
Started from the bottom, now we're here #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/QkQKJvK2zG— FCB World (@FCBW_A7) December 2, 2019
Messi is the best player in the World 🌍 by far no doubt best ⚽️ Footballer in the world 🌍 #BallonDor #Messi 6 Times!!! pic.twitter.com/HMS8ujj9xJ— Ridwan Ali (@ridwan_ali03) December 2, 2019
Messi doesn’t need These Awards to cement him being the greatest of all time. The stuff that he can do with a football at his feet week in week out is more than enough. He’s galaxies ahead of everyone else. Once in a lifetime footballer .— Sachin kokane (@Sachinkokane4) December 3, 2019
6⃣ #MESSI pic.twitter.com/nBCsHP2YFn
Those who said Messi can't win Ballon d'or with Xavi and Iniesta. He won it under Valverde #Messi pic.twitter.com/Q0NUZdI6QS— Késriano10 (@kesri_pushkal) December 3, 2019
The Only. One. Ever.— vinayshetty (@thalapathyvinay) December 3, 2019
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Leo #Messi pic.twitter.com/EukEGaA1QS
An age where most players are past prime.A 32 year old genius, leaves us awestruck everytime he plays this beautiful game.Just like fine wine getting better with age Theres one one better than him, never has been and neven will be. Greatest of All Time.King Lionel #Messi #MESSIX pic.twitter.com/CBHXuJOmAK— Sachin Patel (@sachiinpatel) December 3, 2019
