'Greatest Of All Time': Fans Rejoice After Lionel Messi Wins His 6th Ballon D'Or

Lionel Messi won the sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday evening, an annual award given to the best footballer in the world. Messi has previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Sixth title for Messi

The Twitter broke after the announcement and football fans around the world used this as yet another opportunity to call him the 'Greatest of All Time'. Twitter even added an emoji of a goat next to the hashtag 'Messi'. Here are some of the reactions.

Lionel Messi is now the first and only player to win:



6️⃣ Ballon D’ors 🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮🔮

6️⃣ FIFA Best Player Awards

6️⃣ European Golden Boots

6️⃣ Pichichi Awards



The Greatest Football Player of All Time.🐐#Messi pic.twitter.com/yZimqwOKPD — MD Ajijul (@mdajijul520) December 2, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids this guy is a football God #Messi #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/6mQybXePd7 — Gestapo Ces😈 (@CesEstrella) December 3, 2019

Most Goals

Most Assists

Top Scorer in Champions League

Top Scorer in La Liga

Most assists in La Liga

Most MOTM awards in Europe

Golden Boot Winner

La Liga POTY

La Liga Champion

FIFA The Best

Ballon D'or #BallonDor



The one and only. #Messi pic.twitter.com/HpbK4aVHpu — Leo Messi 🐐 (@LeoCuccittini_) December 2, 2019

The Best There Is

The Best There Was

The Best There Ever Will Be #Messi #MessiBallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/b1UBMU2PhU — #6BallonD’or (@10Riverplate) December 2, 2019

"Amazing" doesn't do him justice, "Genius" devalues him.



He started this decade (2009) as a ballon d'or winner and he'll end it (2019) as a ballon d'or winner. Now tell me if this isnt the greatest player of all time 🐐 #BallonDor #MESSIX pic.twitter.com/qAbscx9KTL — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) December 2, 2019

Messi is the best player in the World 🌍 by far no doubt best ⚽️ Footballer in the world 🌍 #BallonDor #Messi 6 Times!!! pic.twitter.com/HMS8ujj9xJ — Ridwan Ali (@ridwan_ali03) December 2, 2019

Messi doesn’t need These Awards to cement him being the greatest of all time. The stuff that he can do with a football at his feet week in week out is more than enough. He’s galaxies ahead of everyone else. Once in a lifetime footballer .



6⃣ #MESSI pic.twitter.com/nBCsHP2YFn — Sachin kokane (@Sachinkokane4) December 3, 2019

Those who said Messi can't win Ballon d'or with Xavi and Iniesta. He won it under Valverde #Messi pic.twitter.com/Q0NUZdI6QS — Késriano10 (@kesri_pushkal) December 3, 2019

An age where most players are past prime.A 32 year old genius, leaves us awestruck everytime he plays this beautiful game.Just like fine wine getting better with age Theres one one better than him, never has been and neven will be. Greatest of All Time.King Lionel #Messi #MESSIX pic.twitter.com/CBHXuJOmAK — Sachin Patel (@sachiinpatel) December 3, 2019

