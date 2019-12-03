The Debate
'Greatest Of All Time': Fans Rejoice After Lionel Messi Wins His 6th Ballon D'Or

Football News

Lionel Messi won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday evening and Twitter lauded the football legend.

Updated On:
Messi

Lionel Messi won the sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday evening, an annual award given to the best footballer in the world. Messi has previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2015. 

Sixth title for Messi

The Twitter broke after the announcement and football fans around the world used this as yet another opportunity to call him the 'Greatest of All Time'. Twitter even added an emoji of a goat next to the hashtag 'Messi'. Here are some of the reactions. 

Published:
