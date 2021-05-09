Sergio Ramos To Part Ways With Real Madrid? Spaniard's Instagram Gimmick Hints At New Team

With four matches left in the La Liga season, Sergio Ramos hamstring injury, confirmed by Real Madrid on Saturday, fuelled speculation around the defender's future in Spain and if he has already played his last game at the Bernebeu. The Los Blancos are at a critical juncture in the La Liga race and stare down right at the silverware, needing four wins out of the remaining four games to lift the prized possession. However, with Ramos being forced out of the team with injury and no update in his contract yet, fans fear that they might have seen him for the last time in whites.

Ramos' bluff?

Amidst the chaos over Sergio Ramos' contract, which some say has been perpetually delayed by the club, the 35-year-old veteran defender has sent out a strong or maybe a bluff to Florentino Perez & Co. through a gimmick on social media. As per Carrusel Deportivo, Ramos has followed several PSG footballers on Instagram in the last few hours, signalling an already brewing bonhomie with his possible future teammates.

The players Ramos has followed include Mario Icardi, Rafinha Alcantra, Ander Herrera, Keylor Navas, and Presnel Kimpembe amongst others. The gimmick also comes in the aftermath of Ramos' praise for Neymar's contract extension at the French club.

Alaba to replace Ramos?

As per reports, David Alaba's move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid has hampered the veteran defender's prominence. Moreover, Raphael Varane's contract renewal is also expected to affect Ramos' stay at Bernebeu. Reports have suggested that Madrid are willing to give Sergio Ramos, who has spent 16 years at Bernebeu, a one-year contract, and also want him to take a 10% pay cut. However, the defender is said to have dejected the offer, hoping to negotiate a 2-year extension at the current salary.

Ramos' negotiations have not been supported well by his performances so far, least to say. Madrid was recently knocked out of the Champions League, just a match away from the final, by Chelsea while their hopes for La Liga depend on their performances in the upcoming games. Throughout the season, Ramos has missed 32 games and appeared in only 21 across all competitions, due to injuries. Spain coach Luis Enrique may also be concerned about the 35-year-old's fitness ahead of the start of Euro 2020 next month. The Spaniard joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 and is one of the club's most successful ever players, having won five La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys.